Thomas E. “Tom” Kalal, 82, of Morley

Published: Nov. 13, 2021
MORLEY, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for 82 year old Thomas E. “Tom” Kalal of Morley-Potsdam Road are incomplete with Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton.  Tom was the husband of the late Elaine Ormsbee Kalal who died Feb 1, 2018.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at the funeral home.

An obituary will appear as soon as available.

