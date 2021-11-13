Advertisement

Veterans group provides winter necessities to homeless in Watertown

By Brendan Straub
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A local veterans organization is helping those in need.

The New York Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 19-2 held a donation giveaway at the JB Wise Pavilion in Watertown.

The group gave warm winter items like boots, jackets, hats and gloves to those who are homeless, regardless of if they’re a veteran or not. The chapter’s public relations officer says they wanted to make sure everyone in the community could have the cold weather essentials.

“It’s a rough winter up here, so if you don’t understand it, if you don’t know the amount of snow we get, the cold we get. Alright, it’s very important to try and at least provide some assistance. If we get a few people today, then that is what we are shooting for,” said Frank Drohan.

Drohan says he hopes this will bring more awareness to homelessness in the area.

He says the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association will continue to host events like this in the future to reach as many people in the community as possible.

