Advertisement

Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia

File graphic of an ambulance.
File graphic of an ambulance.(Gray News, file image)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) - An ambulance driver was arrested and faces charges after a Friday ambulance wreck killed a patient.

The single-vehicle wreck was reported Friday night, Fairburn Police Department reported on its Facebook page.

Kevin McCorvey of Marietta, Ga., was driving a nonemergency ambulance under the influence, investigators told WGCL. The ambulance ran off the road and overturned in a ditch, officials said.

Officials said patient Wilton Thomason Jr., 66, was riding in the back of the ambulance unrestrained and was pronounced dead on the scene, WGCL reported.

After failing a sobriety test at the scene, McCorvey was arrested and faces charges of driving under the influence, second-degree vehicular homicide, open container and failure to maintain a lane, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

He was being held in the Fulton County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Then-Massena police Officer Brandon Huckle was caught on video damaging a suspect's car during...
Officer accused of damaging car resigns
Jamison and Erica Porter
State: child abuse claims against foster parents were unfounded
Loaded concrete truck overturns, shuts down road for hours
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: Multi-vehicle I-81 crash, take caution or use detour
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and...
8 dead from COVID, 89 infected at Connecticut nursing home

Latest News

Prayers continue for missing college student, 18-year-old Brendan Santo. He disappeared from...
Vigil held for missing college student Brendan Santo
Carthage man faces DWI charges after late night traffic stop
Senator Charles Schumer is demanding relief for the holiday season.
A push for lower prices at the pump by Senator Charles Schumer
On Thursday, the White House marked Veteran’s Day by announcing plans to expand health care...
Gillibrand pushes, White House announces plans to extend veteran health benefits to cover burn pit exposure