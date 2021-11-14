Advertisement

Carthage man faces DWI charges after late night traffic stop

(MGN)
By Ashley Seybolt
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOWN OF CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage man faces several charges after a late night traffic stop in the Town of Croghan Saturday.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Kody M. Hall was pulled over for a traffic infraction on Second road around just after 11 PM Saturday.

They say upon investigation, Hall appeared to be intoxicated and failed field sobriety tests on scene.

Hall was taken to the Public Safety Building where they say he registered a 0.16% Blood Alcohol Content.

Hall has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and several Uniform Traffic Tickets. He was released with appearance tickets to return to the Town of Croghan Court at a later date.

