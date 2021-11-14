Dean Adam Horsley, 52, of Massena

Dean Adam Horsley, age 52, passed away unexpectedly Monday evening (November 8, 2021). (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Dean Adam Horsley, age 52, passed away unexpectedly Monday evening (November 8, 2021). The arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena, NY. There will be no public calling hours and burial will take place at the convenience of the family at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Norfolk, NY.

Dean was born to Sherman III and Shirley Horsley on March 4, 1969 in Massena, NY. He graduated from Massena Central High School in 1987 and continued his education at both SUNY Canton and SUNY Plattsburgh.

Dean was a sagacious financial investor and a witty and caring man who loved his small-town life and the people he knew. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed spending his time on a variety of outdoor activities and having had ancestors who fought for America’s freedom in the Revolutionary war, took great pride and interest in his ancestry and heritage.

He is survived by his loving mother Shirley, his sister Rebecca and Scot Marlin of Naples, FL, his brothers S. Paul and Michelle Horsley of Hudson, WI and Philip T. Horsley, PhD of Canton, NY, as well as nephews Scot Marlin Jr. and Jack Dalton Horsley, nieces Ashleigh Marlin, Ariel Mooney and Ana Allen, aunts, uncles and a plethora of cousins.

Dean was predeceased by his father Sherman in 1987 and is survived by his faithful dog Piper. Piper stayed at his side as he left this life.

Friends and family are encouraged to share memories of Dean and any online condolences by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

