By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Donald J. Ward IV," DJ", 31, of DeKalb, died on November 12, 2021, at Claxton Hepburn Hospital.

DEKALB, New York (WWNY) - Donald J. Ward IV,” DJ”, 31, of DeKalb, died on November 12, 2021, at Claxton Hepburn Hospital, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.  Calling hours will be November 16, 2021, 3 – 7 pm, a funeral service will be on November 17, 2021, 11 am at the Russell United Methodist Church,  due to COVID, masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home and church. 

DJ is survived by his wife, Brooke, parents, Donald J. and Robin Ward III of Clare, grandparents, James and Betty Whitmarsh of Clare, sisters, Katelyn and her husband Timothy Smith of Star Lake, Cassidy Ward, Russell, Heavyn Ward, Clare, a niece, Gracie Smith, several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, Donald J. Ward Jr. and Diane Brown.

DJ was born on November 8, 1990 in Gouverneur.  He graduated in 2009 from Edwards- Knox Central School. He married Brooke Trombly on November 8, 2021 in Ogdensburg. He was a laborer for Ward Excavating and Paving in Hannawa Falls.

DJ’s love for Brooke and his family was his heart and soul.  He loved to raise hell with his niece Gracie.  He loved gardening, going fast, riding side by sides, hunting, fishing, cars, working on mechanical things, staying busy and having people around him.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Richard Winter Cancer Treatment Center or the Claxton Hepburn Hospital. 

Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.

