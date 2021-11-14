Donna L. Forkell, 74, of Watertown

Donna L. Forkell, 74, of 113 W Main St., Watertown, NY, passed away November 13, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Donna L. Forkell, 74, of 113 W Main St., Watertown, NY, passed away November 13, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

Born on February 22, 1947, in Watertown, NY, daughter of Nial and Marie (Lattamore) Sweet, she graduated from Watertown High School. Following school she married Ernest J. Forkwell Jr. on October 17, 1964. Mr. Forkell served in the US Navy and then retired from Borden’s in Watertown. He passed away April 29, 1991.

Donna was a homemaker and raised seven children, she enjoyed baking, reading, doing crafts, and spending time with her many grandchildren.

Among her survivors are her seven children, William (Diane) Forkell II, Watertown, Ernest (Elva) Forkell Jr., SC, Robert Forkell, Watertown, Lillian (Larry) Teft, Clayton, Patrick (Valynda) Forkell, SC, Marie (Charles) Monica, Watertown, Shawn (Barbara) Forkell, Rodman; a brother, Victor Sweet, Washington, DC; two sisters, Flora Jane Fleming, Chaumont, Linda Helmer, NE; a sister-in-law, Mavis Sweet, Watertown; 19 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her beloved husband she is predeceased by three sisters, Anne Smith, Nyla Lalone and Lucy Stanford and three brothers, Earl, Nial and Clifford Sweet.

Calling hours will be held Noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 17th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown.

Burial will follow in N. Watertown Cemetery.

Donations in Donna’s memory may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.