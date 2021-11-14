Advertisement

Gillibrand pushes, White House announces plans to extend veteran health benefits to cover burn pit exposure

On Thursday, the White House marked Veteran’s Day by announcing plans to expand health care...
On Thursday, the White House marked Veteran’s Day by announcing plans to expand health care benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other environmental hazards during their service.(wwny)
By Ashley Seybolt
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On Thursday, the White House marked Veteran’s Day by announcing plans to expand health care benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other environmental hazards during their service.

The White House has outlined steps to aid those who have been exposed to burn pits, in hopes to aid veterans in their claims and get them treatment for certain health problems, like cancer, that resulted from exposure to environmental hazards.

This comes after New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand urged Congress to make it easier for veterans exposed to burn pits to get help.

“We need to act now to help those who are already sick and build a program that will ensure that those who get sick in the future don’t have to continue to do battle when they get home with their own VA,” said Gillibrand, “The way we do this is by providing presumptive coverage. That means you create a system that says if you were there and you are sick, you are covered. That’s what our bill says. That’s what we are here to do. This is the cost of war.”

Gillibrand has been joined by comedian Jon Stewart, a veteran’s advocate who has been fighting the battle to get vets the medical benefits they deserve.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Then-Massena police Officer Brandon Huckle was caught on video damaging a suspect's car during...
Officer accused of damaging car resigns
Jamison and Erica Porter
State: child abuse claims against foster parents were unfounded
Loaded concrete truck overturns, shuts down road for hours
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: Multi-vehicle I-81 crash, take caution or use detour
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and...
8 dead from COVID, 89 infected at Connecticut nursing home

Latest News

Carthage man faces DWI charges after late night traffic stop
Senator Charles Schumer is demanding relief for the holiday season.
A push for lower prices at the pump by Senator Charles Schumer
Holiday shopping begins as Sackets Harbor craft fair encourages people to shop local
Saturday Sports: General Brown football season wraps up after Carrier Dome loss