Gillibrand pushes, White House announces plans to extend veteran health benefits to cover burn pit exposure

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On Thursday, the White House marked Veteran’s Day by announcing plans to expand health care benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other environmental hazards during their service.

The White House has outlined steps to aid those who have been exposed to burn pits, in hopes to aid veterans in their claims and get them treatment for certain health problems, like cancer, that resulted from exposure to environmental hazards.

This comes after New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand urged Congress to make it easier for veterans exposed to burn pits to get help.

“We need to act now to help those who are already sick and build a program that will ensure that those who get sick in the future don’t have to continue to do battle when they get home with their own VA,” said Gillibrand, “The way we do this is by providing presumptive coverage. That means you create a system that says if you were there and you are sick, you are covered. That’s what our bill says. That’s what we are here to do. This is the cost of war.”

Gillibrand has been joined by comedian Jon Stewart, a veteran’s advocate who has been fighting the battle to get vets the medical benefits they deserve.

