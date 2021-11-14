Advertisement

A push for lower prices at the pump by Senator Charles Schumer

Senator Charles Schumer is demanding relief for the holiday season.
Senator Charles Schumer is demanding relief for the holiday season.
By Ashley Seybolt
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Senator Charles Schumer is demanding relief for the holiday season.

He’s calling to tap into the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve in an effort to help ease prices at the pump.

According to AAA, the national gas price average is $3.41, that’s more than a dollar up from a year ago when the average sat at $2.12 a gallon.

Schumer hopes by tapping into some of the 600 million barrels on reserve, it will ease the price at the pump ahead of holiday travel.

“COVID has wreaked havoc on all of our supply chains, no industry spared, with fuel supply and prices at the top of the list,” said Schumer, “Consumers need immediate relief at the gas pump. [...] The plan is not a cure-all, but it can help ease prices ahead of holiday travel.”

Schumer says he has successfully pushed for this in the past, under former President George W. Bush.

