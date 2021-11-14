Saturday Sports: General Brown football season wraps up after Carrier Dome loss

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - The Section 3 Football Championships continued Saturday at the Carrier Dome as the General Brown Lions met Skaneateles in the Class C Championship game with a trip to the states on the line.

The Lions looking to add another Section 3 crown to the trophy case.

In the 1st quarter, James Musso throws a strike to Cooper Purdy on a 34 yard touchdown pass play. Skaneateles goes on top 7-0.

Now late in the 2nd quarter, Skaneateles strikes again as James Musso finds Grayson Brunelle for the 9 yard score. Skaneateles goes in at the half with a 14-0 lead.

In the 3rd quarter, Grayson Brunelle runs it in from 9 yards out, extending the Skaneateles lead to 21-0.

Later in the 3rd quarter, Musso connects with Nick Shannon on a 35 yard touchdown pass play: 28-0 Lakers.

In the 4th quarter, the Lions get on the board as Eli Rawleigh hits Darrian Salter from 4 yards out. Now 28-7 Lakers.

Grayson Brunelle on the wildcat scores from 5 yards out: 35-7 Lakers.

Late in the game, it was the Lions with a hook and ladder, Nathan Snow to Kaleb Natali for a first down.

That sets up a Eli Rawleigh touchdown.

Rawleigh would be honored for his play in the game, but Skaneateles beats General Brown 35-14.

“We just had little breakdowns on defense 2 or 3 times. We had some blown coverages, but they’re an excellent team and seemed like every time we blew a coverage they took advantage of it. These kids have come a long ways. We didn’t really have that lofty of goals to start the season, but these kids keep getting better each week and they worked really hard. Eli Rawleigh’s an excellent leader for us, he’s gonna be tough to replace. All our seniors are. It’s an excellent experience to get to the Dome, it’s just not the ending we wanted,” said General Brown Coach Doug Black.

It was a big day for the South Lewis Girls’ Cross Country Team at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Cross Country Championships at Chenango Valley State Park.

The Lady Falcons’ Brynn Bernard would win the State Class D individual title, finishing first with a time of 18 minutes 42.8 seconds. She was just ahead of her sister and teammate Lexi Bernard, who placed 2nd with a time of 19 minutes 19.2 seconds.

South Lewis would also bring home the Girls’ State Class D Title, finishing ahead of Addison.

On the boys’ side, Beaver River runner Colton Kempney would win the State Class D individual title with a time of 16 minutes 5.5 seconds, less than 4 seconds ahead of Adam Furman of Tri-Valley.

For the Beavers’ boys’ team, it was a good day as well. They would finish 3rd as a team in Class D behind Tri-Valley and Arkport-Canaseraga.

On the ice, Clarkson hosted Dartmouth in an ECAC Hockey matchup at Cheel Arena.

It was scoreless in the 2nd period when Zach Tsekos dented the back of the net with under 3 minutes left in the period: 1-0 Golden Knights after 2.

In the 3rd period, Clarkson expanded on it’s lead when Noah Beck lit the lamp. Clarkson wins 3-0.

Down the road at Appleton Arena, the Skating Saints of St. Lawrence took on Harvard.

Less than 5 minutes in, Harvard jumps in front when Baker Shore connects: 1-0 Harvard after 1 period.

Late in the 2nd, the Saints tie it up when Will Arquiett tickles twine. It’s a 1 all tie.

This one would finish in a 1 all tie but Harvard would win the shootout to earn the extra point.

Saturday Sports Scores

State Class C Football Playoffs

OFA 28, Saranac Lake 14

Men’s College Hockey

Clarkson 3, Dartmouth 0

Anna Marie 1, SUNY Canton 0

Harvard 1, St. Lawrence 1

SUNY Geneseo 8, SUNY Potsdam 0

Women’s College Hockey

SUNY Canton 2, SUNY Morrisville 2

SUNY Potsdam 10, Paul Smith’s 0

St. Lawrence 1, Mersyhurst 1

Clarkson 5, Lindenwood 3

Federal Prospects Hockey League

Watertown 7, Binghamton 4

NCAA Division 3 Men’s Soccer 1st Round

Washington College, MD. 2, St. Lawrence 0

Women’s College Volleyball Regional Semifinals

New York University 3, Clarkson 0

NY State Class C Regional Volleyball Final

Fonda-Fultonville 3, Canton 1

NY State Class D Regional Volleyball Final

Galway 3, Chateaugay 0

College Football

St. Lawrence 41, Buffalo State 6

Men’s College Basketball

SUNY Canton 89, Keuka 81

St. Lawrence 69, Alfred 65

Coast Guard Academy 91, Clarkson 82

Women’s College Basketball

St. Lawrence 74, SUNY Polytechnic 48

Middlebury 87, Clarkson 29

Alfred 88, SUNY Canton 61

SUNY Potsdam 61, SUNY Cobleskill 55

