Serving spaghetti for a cause in Lowville Sunday

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Lowville community came together Sunday to serve spaghetti and support to one of their very own.

Lowville native Debbie Overton was diagnosed with throat cancer about three weeks ago and had to have her voice box removed. So to help her out with the medical costs, family members organized a spaghetti dinner at the Lowville VFW.

It was organized pretty quickly, which is why family members were surprised with the turnout.

“It has been maybe 45 minutes into it and we’ve sold over half of the product that was made, so yeah we’re really - it’s been a great turnout,” said Patty Hanno, Debbie Overton’s sister-in-law.

Hanno says they raised over $2,000 Sunday. If you couldn’t make the dinner but want to help out, Hanno says you can reach out to her at 315-408-7079.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.