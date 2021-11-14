Traffic advisory: Multi-vehicle I-81 crash, take caution or use detour
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOWN OF ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - 7 News has been told of a three vehicle accident near the Town of Ellisburg.
We’ve been told it is by the overpass on I-81 at the cross of County Road 85.
If you’re traveling near the Town of Ellisburg, or south of Adams, take caution or look for a detour.
Crews will be in that area assisting those involved in the accident.
