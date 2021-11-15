WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - David W. Taylor, 68, of Watertown passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Samaritan Medical Center.

David was born in Watertown May 16, 1953, son of the late William A. and Alice L. Morse Taylor and graduated from Watertown High School in 1971. On February 5, 1974 he entered the US Navy. He was honorably discharged on January 19, 1978.

He enjoyed photography and was a photographer for Olin Mills. David also enjoyed video games, sightseeing, wild life, traveling, instrumental music, and sports, especially NASCAR and hockey. He was a member of American Legion Post 61 and a former communicant of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church.

David is survived by his three siblings, Cheryl K. Taylor, Watertown, Laura Huntley and husband David, Sackets Harbor, and Charles Taylor, Watertown; two aunts, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother Michael A. Taylor.

Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Sunday, November 21, from 2 - 4 PM. The funeral service will be on Monday, November 22, at the funeral home at 10 AM followed by burial in Black River Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in David’s name may be made to Samaritan Keep Home Activities Fund, 133 Pratt St., Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

