Dean E. Foster, 75, of Theresa

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Dean E. Foster, 75, of NYS Rt. 26, passed away at home, Wednesday evening, November 10, 2021, while under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County.

Born on June 19, 1946 at Auburn Memorial Hospital, Auburn, NY, a son of Myrl E. and Beatrice H. Weed Foster, and he was a graduate of Clinton Central School.

Dean married Karen S. Caldwell on November 20, 1971 in Cortland, NY. After 30 years of marriage, Karen passed away, July 12, 2002.

He retired in 2007 from New York State Dept. of Corrections, Gouverneur, NY, after 25 years of service. He also worked for his brother, Dave Foster Mobile Homes, Watertown, NY, for a time.

Dean was an avid Buffalo Bills fan and he enjoyed going to Stewart’s to have coffee and conversation with friends. Mostly, he loved working with his Kubota tractor, spending time with his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Deanne K. and Michael T. Roach, Adams, NY; three grandsons, Robert Roach, Black River, NY, Brandon Roach, Adams, NY, and Michael D. Roach, Adams, NY; a granddaughter, Tiffany and Dustin Robbins, LaFargeville, NY; eight great-grandchildren and one on the way; a brother and sister-in-law, Kent and Donna Foster, TX; a sister-in-law, Carole Foster, Watertown, NY; two nieces, one nephew and several cousins.

His parents, his wife Karen, a son, Douglas L. Foster in 1998, and a brother, Dave Foster, all passed away previously.

A Memorial Service will be 11 am, Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY, with Rev. Toby Schilling, officiating.

There will be a calling hour from 10-11 am prior to the service at the funeral home.

A Celebration of Dean’s Life will be at the Philadelphia Fire Hall, Antwerp Street, Philadelphia, NY, from 12-4 pm, following services. Casual attire is requested.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the funeral home to help cover family expenses. Go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the red Donate Now button located at the bottom of this page. Those who donate can write an expression of sympathy for the family which can be found by clicking on the Tribute Wall located on the top left. If unable to donate, click on the “share this fundraiser” button located next to the Donate Now button. We thank you in advance for any and all help in the family’s time of need.

