First flakes for most tonight

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A area of low pressure will bring rain and snow overnight tonight.

By tomorrow morning the lower elevations will see no accumulation to an inch at the most. While the higher elevation like the Tug Hill and Southern St Lawrence County will likely see 1 to 3 inches overnight.

Rain and snow showers will stay in the forecast Monday with maybe a few more inches for the Tug Hill and Sothern St Lawrence County.

By Wednesday highs will make it back into the 50s, but will only last two days as another cold front will move through and cool us back down below average.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.