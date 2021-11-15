Advertisement

First flakes for most tonight

By Kris Hudson
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A area of low pressure will bring rain and snow overnight tonight.

By tomorrow morning the lower elevations will see no accumulation to an inch at the most. While the higher elevation like the Tug Hill and Southern St Lawrence County will likely see 1 to 3 inches overnight.

Rain and snow showers will stay in the forecast Monday with maybe a few more inches for the Tug Hill and Sothern St Lawrence County.

By Wednesday highs will make it back into the 50s, but will only last two days as another cold front will move through and cool us back down below average.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Then-Massena police Officer Brandon Huckle was caught on video damaging a suspect's car during...
Officer accused of damaging car resigns
Jamison and Erica Porter
State: child abuse claims against foster parents were unfounded
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: Multi-vehicle I-81 crash, take caution or use detour
Loaded concrete truck overturns, shuts down road for hours
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and...
8 dead from COVID, 89 infected at Connecticut nursing home

Latest News

7 News Weather
First flakes for most tonight
7
Cooler this weekend
7
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Rain tapering off by afternoon