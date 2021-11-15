Advertisement

Henry “Hank” Kahrs, Jr., 89, formerly of Redwood

Published: Nov. 15, 2021
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Henry “Hank” Kahrs, Jr., 89, formerly of Redwood, NY, passed away on November 12, 2021 at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, NY, where he had been a resident for the past year.

Born on January 13, 1932 in Yonkers, NY, a son of the late Henry Kahrs, Sr. and Katherine Geschwind Kahrs. He graduated from Bullard-Havens Technical High School in 1950.

After graduation, he enlisted into the U.S. Army in 1950, serving in Germany during the Korean War and was Honorably Discharged in 1954.

Then, he joined the Operating Engineers, Local Union #478, Hamden, CT, where he met, Dorothy Eleanor Currie and they married July 14, 1956.

Living in Trumbull, CT, they raised their three children, moving to Redwood, NY, in 1974, where they started a family farm and he transferred to IUOE #545, Syracuse, NY.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Dorothy and children David (Michele), Redwood, NY, Robert (Lanette), Carmichael, CA and Carol (Brian) Stacey, Dexter, NY. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Nichole, Michael, Travis, Austin and Kelly, and five great-grandchildren.

Henry was a 45-year member of the Redwood Chapter of Odd Fellows, Lakeside Lodge #328, and held many different degrees.

He was known throughout the area for his mechanical, welding and fabrication skills. Local farmers were regularly seen pulling up to his pole barn looking for a speedy equipment repair. In later years, he enjoyed going to auctions, army reunions, traveling and wintering in Florida with Dorothy.

Funeral Services will be 11 am, Friday, November 19, 2021 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY, with Deacon Bernie Slate, officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be in Redwood Cemetery, Redwood, NY. After burial, family and friends will gather at JK’s Tavern, 43523 NY-37, Redwood, NY, 13679.

A calling hour will be from 10-11 am prior to the service at the funeral home.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

