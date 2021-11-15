Jennie Egeberg, 97, of Watertown

Jennie Egeberg, 97, formerly of Ohio St., Watertown passed away Sunday morning, November 14, 2021 at Hospice of Jefferson County. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jennie Egeberg, 97, formerly of Ohio St., Watertown passed away Sunday morning, November 14, 2021 at Hospice of Jefferson County.

Jennie was born Giovanna Fiaschetti, daughter of Pietro “Peter” and Louise Alteri Fiaschetti, on June 24 1924 in Philadelphia, NY. The family moved to Watertown and she was a graduate of Watertown High School and she was a 1942 graduate of Rochester Business Institute. On August 27, 1960 she married Norman C. Egeberg at St. Anthony’s Church and he died December 21, 2017.

Jennie worked with her brothers at the Village Inn Restaurant in Black River. She then was a secretary for Bradley Hardware. She was a member of both St. Anthony’s and Holy Family Churches. Jennie enjoyed baking Italian cookies, crocheting and especially her grandchildren and spending time at the cottage in Sackets Harbor.

She is survived by her two sons and their wives, Carl D. and Jennifer, Henderson and Gary R. and Joanne, Travelers Rest, SC; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her husband, Norman, Jennie was predeceased by her two brothers, Americo and Ezio Fiaschetti, her sister Isabelle Fiaschetti, and several brothers- and sisters-in-law.

Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Wednesday, November 17, from 4 - 7 PM. A prayer service will be at the funeral home on Thursday, November 18, at 9:15 AM followed by the funeral mass celebrated at 10 AM at Holy Family Church. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to Holy Family Church, 129 Winthrop St., St. Anthony’s Church, 850 Arsenal St., or Hospice of Jefferson Co., 1398 Gotham St., all in Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to Jennie’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.