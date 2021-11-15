Lewis County Health System surprised as town ends clinic lease deal

TOWN OF DIANA, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County Health System CEO Jerry Cayer says he was surprised to learn from the town of Diana that it would end their lease agreement for the Harrisville Health Center clinic.

Lewis County Health System has been running the clinic since 2013.

Cayer says the town of Diana sent a notice on Friday afternoon letting him know the town had voted not to renew their lease agreement when it’s set to expire on December 31.

Cayer says he was taken by surprise when he received the notice because he hadn’t heard any concerns from the town, nor did he know it was up for discussion.

He says his goal is to continue providing care to the Harrisville community and wants to work with town officials to address the concerns they have.

“If we haven’t had complaints and we have terrific patient satisfaction and we have high quality scores and we continue to make investments in the building, in my mind the math doesn’t add up,” said Cayer.

Lewis County Health System opened the clinic in 2013. We reached out to town officials for comment, but did not hear back.

