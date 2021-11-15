Man burned in Rensselaer Falls garage fire

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Monday morning fire in Rensselaer Falls injured a man and destroyed a garage and its contents.

Rensselaer Falls Fire Chief Dallas Denny said the blaze at 101 Front Street took firefighters about 40 minutes to bring under control.

A man who was there when it broke out suffered burns to his hands.

Three motorcycles were destroyed.

Rensselaer Falls, Heuvelton and Canton responded to the fire.

The St. Lawrence County fire investigation team is looking into the cause.

