More than 4,000 sign petition to save Ogdensburg prison

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A petition to save Ogdensburg Correctional Facility has garnered more than 4,300 signatures.

The petition was posted on change.org by Ogdensburg Corrections Officer Tyler Dvornski.

He said the response to the petition shows how important the prison and the 268 people work there are to the community.

The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision announced last week it will close Ogdensburg and five other prisons in the state on March 10.

