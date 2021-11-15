Advertisement

Patrick F. Coleman, 86, of Watertown

Nov. 15, 2021
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Patrick F. Coleman, 86, Watertown, passed away Saturday, November 13th, 2021 under the care of his family and under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County.

Among his survivors is his wife Dorothy and daughters Deborah (Miles) Reynolds and Margaret (Matthew) Grant.

Funeral arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.  A complete obituary with dates and times of services will follow.

