Patrick F. Coleman, 86, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Patrick F. Coleman, 86, Watertown, passed away Saturday, November 13th, 2021 under the care of his family and under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County.

Among his survivors is his wife Dorothy and daughters Deborah (Miles) Reynolds and Margaret (Matthew) Grant.

Funeral arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A complete obituary with dates and times of services will follow.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.