Paul D. Castleman, 92, of Massena

Paul D. Castleman, 92, of Jefferson Avenue, passed away on November 13, 2021 at Massena Hospital with his loving family by his side. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Paul D. Castleman, 92, of Jefferson Avenue, passed away on November 13, 2021 at Massena Hospital with his loving family by his side.

Paul was born April 7, 1929 in Massena, the son of the late Roy and Jessie (Vallance) Castleman. He graduated from Massena High School in 1947 and then received an Associate’s Degree from Plattsburgh University. Paul married Margaret Glab on September 27, 1954 at Sacred Heart Church in Massena. She later predeceased him on June 20, 2014. Paul started his career at Alcoa in Massena and later worked at Massena Memorial Hospital as a Purchasing Clerk retiring after 28 years. In his younger years, Paul enjoyed hunting. He was an avid reader and liked doing word search puzzles and watching golf. Most of all, he enjoyed the time he spent with his family.

Paul is survived by his two sons, Paul J. “Joe” Castleman, Massena and Peter (Connie) Castleman of Raymondville; two grandchildren, Nikki (Christopher) Jordan and Peter Castleman Jr., both of Massena; three great grandchildren, Gavin Jordan, Colin and Quinn Castleman.

Per his wishes there will be no public calling hours.

Memorial contributions in Paul’s name may be made to the American Red Cross or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena where memories and condolences can be shared online at www.donaldsonfuneral.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.