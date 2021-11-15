Snow accumulating on the Tug Hill

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a chilly one, but seasonably so.

Many places saw snow on the ground early and the Tug Hill could see a few more inches of wet snow accumulating during the day.

Snow quickly changes to rain elsewhere.

We’ll spend most of the day in the 30s. Highs will be around 40.

Things dry out overnight. Lows will be in the upper 20s.

There’s a 20 percent chance of snow early Tuesday, but the rest of the day should be mostly sunny. Highs will again be around 40.

Mixed precipitation Wednesday morning will change to all rain as temperatures rise from the 20s into the low 50s.

We’ll have rain showers and highs in the mid-50s on Thursday.

Temperatures will return to more seasonable levels for the weekend.

Friday will have mixed precipitation in the morning. it will become mostly sunny with highs around 40.

It will be mostly sunny and 40 on Saturday.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a small chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.