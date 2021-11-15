Advertisement

Snow accumulating on the Tug Hill

By Beth Hall
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a chilly one, but seasonably so.

Many places saw snow on the ground early and the Tug Hill could see a few more inches of wet snow accumulating during the day.

Snow quickly changes to rain elsewhere.

We’ll spend most of the day in the 30s. Highs will be around 40.

Things dry out overnight. Lows will be in the upper 20s.

There’s a 20 percent chance of snow early Tuesday, but the rest of the day should be mostly sunny. Highs will again be around 40.

Mixed precipitation Wednesday morning will change to all rain as temperatures rise from the 20s into the low 50s.

We’ll have rain showers and highs in the mid-50s on Thursday.

Temperatures will return to more seasonable levels for the weekend.

Friday will have mixed precipitation in the morning. it will become mostly sunny with highs around 40.

It will be mostly sunny and 40 on Saturday.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a small chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: Multi-vehicle I-81 crash, take caution or use detour
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and...
8 dead from COVID, 89 infected at Connecticut nursing home
A Sandy Creek man has died after a two-car crash in Oswego County Sunday afternoon.
Two pass in fatal Mexico crash
Carthage man faces DWI charges after late night traffic stop
Loaded concrete truck overturns, shuts down road for hours

Latest News

7-day forecast
Monday AM Weather
7 News Weather
First flakes for most tonight
7 News Weather
First flakes for most tonight
7
Cooler this weekend