OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Theresa M. Kuca, 88, of Ogdensburg, will be held privately at Frary Funeral Home. Mrs. Kuca passed away on Saturday morning, November 13, 2021 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Kuca is survived by her son, Keith Kuca and his wife, Jill, of Morristown, NY; her daughters, Connie Kuca and her companion, Cle Barnhardt, of Prescott, ON, Joycelyn Scott and her husband Doug, of Pensacola, FL, Alison Ferri and her husband, Mike, of Pine Bush NY, Kathy Tyler and her companion, Mike Belgard, of Ogdensburg, Karen Kuca and her companion, Vern LaPlante, of Ogdensburg; sixteen grandchildren, Pollyann (Kuca)Demick, Doug Scott, Christopher Tyler, Robert Hance, Erica (Ferri) Walsh, Emily (Ferri) Bradley, Nathan Scott, Brock Kuca, David Hance, Nicolas Kuca, Caitlin Kuca, Paul LaPlante, Michael Ferri, Kristin Kuca, Owen Kuca, and Lacy Kuca; ten great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Carter, Braylen, Jordan, Lincoln, Myah, Ashton, Miles, Preston, Breccan, and Mason; and two nieces, Lynn Bombard and Lori King. Theresa was predeceased by her husband, Richard Kuca in 2009; her daughter, Debbie Abel in 2012; her son, David Kuca in 1985; her brother, Kenneth Bombard in 2014; and her grandson, Joshua Tyler in 1989.

She was born on December 19, 1932, in North Bangor, NY, the daughter of Alton and Belle Trudeau Bombard. She married Richard Kuca on September 4, 1954, at S. Francis of Assisi Church in Constable, NY. They moved to Ogdensburg in 1961. She worked at many places in Ogdensburg, there were many fond memories of all of her coworkers, including eleven years at O.C.C.S. with all the memories of those students. She also had the pleasure of escorting past president Dwight D. Eisenhower in a tour of Ogdensburg.

She enjoyed her crafts and she was an avid bingo player at Oddfellows and the Knights of Columbus.

Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club, 610 Patterson St., Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

