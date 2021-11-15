Toys for Tots deadline approaches

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The deadline for donating to Toys for Tots is less than a month away.

Michelle Tinsley coordinates Toys for Tots in Jefferson County. She says toys are being collected through December 10.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

You can leave new, unwrapped toys in one of the drop-off bins throughout the county. The greatest need right now are gifts for infants and teens.

You can donate money at jefferson-ny.toysfortots.org. Find out more by calling 315-405-1730.

