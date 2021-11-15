Two pass in fatal Mexico crash

MEXICO, New York (WWNY) - A Sandy Creek man has died after a two-car crash in Oswego County Sunday afternoon.

State police say 34-year-old Christopher Rogers was driving west on Munger Hill Road in the Town of Mexico when he failed to stop at a stop sign.

He then hit a flatbed truck driven by James Weston of Mexico, who was traveling northbound on Route 3.

Rogers and a 35-year-old passenger, Crystal Abbott were pronounced dead at the scene.

Weston was not injured in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

