Upcoming comedy show to raise money for IHC
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A stand-up comedy show is coming up later this month to benefit Watertown’s Immaculate Heart Central School.
The producer of the show, Matt Clark, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about it. Watch his interview above.
It will be held at Savory Downtown on Friday, November 26. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Showtime is 7:30 p.m.
Comedians Kevin Downey Jr. and Jessica Collazo scene will perform.
The show is for adults only.
Tickets can be purchased here.
