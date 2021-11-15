Advertisement

Upcoming comedy show to raise money for IHC

By 7 News Staff
Nov. 15, 2021
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A stand-up comedy show is coming up later this month to benefit Watertown’s Immaculate Heart Central School.

The producer of the show, Matt Clark, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about it. Watch his interview above.

It will be held at Savory Downtown on Friday, November 26. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

Comedians Kevin Downey Jr. and Jessica Collazo scene will perform.

The show is for adults only.

Tickets can be purchased here.

