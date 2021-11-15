Vernita M. (Suzy) “Sue” Bowen, 78, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Vernita M. (Suzy) “Sue” Bowen, 78 passed away peacefully at her sister’s home on Liberty Street in West Carthage on Sunday, November 14, 2021 in Carthage NY due to complications with Covid-19.

Suzy was born on November 4, 1943 in Carthage, NY to the Late Esther C. (Yerdon) & Carlton Elmer Shampine and graduated from Carthage Central School in 1962. She worked as a Meat Cutter for A&P in Watertown, New York up until early retirement due to her disability.

She married Roscoe Ward “Skip” Bowen on July 22, 1995. They were kindred spirits - both spirited and feisty, and truly adored one another. Mr. Bowen died on October 29, 2021. Sue was so family oriented she loved spending time with her beloved nieces and nephews, she also enjoyed knitting and going hunting.

The couple most recently resided in Watertown. She is survived by her step children, Brian Bowen, Brenda Chalecki, Beverly Gionet, Beth Jepsen, Betty Weseman, Corey Bowen, Chad Bowen, Michael Bowen; two sisters, Christine (William) Countryman of Carthage; Doreen (the late Frederick) Hall of Ellenton, Florida; a brother, Vernard H. “Butch” (Kathy) Shampine, of Florida; as well as several step- grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, no public services will be held at this time. Her and her husband Skip will be buried and services will be held privately by the family in Connecticut.

Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

