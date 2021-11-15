Warren C. Hopseker, 97, of Chaumont

Warren passed away at home November 13, 2021, where he was surrounded by family and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. (Source: Funeral Home)

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service for Warren C. Hopseker will be 1:00pm Thursday, November 18th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Burial will follow the service in Brownville Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the service at the funeral home beginning at 11:00am.

Warren passed away at home November 13, 2021, where he was surrounded by family and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. He was 97 years old.

Born in Harrisburg July 31, 1924, Warren was a son of Eri and Ora (Thayer) Hopseker. He was educated locally. Following his education Warren enlisted with the United States Navy serving in World War II & Korea.

Warren was a career tree trimmer, working at several local establishments until accepting a position with the City of Watertown. Following his retirement from the city, Warren worked at the Brownville Cemetery: a position he would retain until he was in his 80′s. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, cats, & canning.

Warren was a life-member of the Watertown VFW. He was also very proud of his service and loved the United States of America.

Warren is survived by his children, Donna and Roy Wayland of Michigan, Sharon and Leonard Zaffarano of Gouverneur, Bonnie Patterson of Watertown, Sandra Hopseker of Elmira, Foster Hopseker (companion Candy Snyder) of Chaumont, Severin Hopseker of Tennessee. He is also survived by 21 grandchildren, 51 great grandchildren, and 44 great-grandchildren.

Besides his parent Warren is predeceased by his wife, Charlotte Snyder; and three children, Warren Hopseker, Jr., Georgia Robinson, & Harrison Hopseker.

Donations may be made in his name to the Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water Street, Watertown, New York 13601.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.