Watertown man pleads not guilty to attempted murder

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man, accused of attempted murder, has entered a not guilty plea in Jefferson County Court.

Prosecutors believe 23-year-old Nicholas Monroe stabbed a man in the neck at a forest bonfire party in 2020.

Monroe also faces assault, endangerment, and weapons charges.

He’s released on $10,000 bond. Judge David Renzi said that can continue as long as Monroe remains cooperative and shows up for all his court appearances.

Monroe is expected to retain a lawyer in the next two weeks.

