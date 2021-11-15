Advertisement

Watertown man pleads not guilty to attempted murder

Nicholas Monroe of Watertown faces an attempted murder charge in the alleged stabbing of a Fort...
Nicholas Monroe of Watertown faces an attempted murder charge in the alleged stabbing of a Fort Drum soldier.
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man, accused of attempted murder, has entered a not guilty plea in Jefferson County Court.

Prosecutors believe 23-year-old Nicholas Monroe stabbed a man in the neck at a forest bonfire party in 2020.

Monroe also faces assault, endangerment, and weapons charges.

He’s released on $10,000 bond. Judge David Renzi said that can continue as long as Monroe remains cooperative and shows up for all his court appearances.

Monroe is expected to retain a lawyer in the next two weeks.

