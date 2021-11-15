Advertisement

West Carthage allowing recreational marijuana sales

Recreational Marijuana
Recreational Marijuana(MGN, Paxson Woelber / The Alaska Landmine / CC BY 2.0)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The clock is ticking for municipalities across New York state to decide if marijuana can be sold within their borders.

A majority of towns and villages in the north country have barred weed sales. However, West Carthage is giving marijuana dispensaries the green light.

Mayor Scott Burto says it all comes down to allowing and benefitting from the inevitable.

“It’s legal in New York state. It’s going to happen. Why not provide the opportunity to make the revenue and use that revenue to do something good for the community,” he said.

New York became the 15th state in the U.S. to legalize recreational marijuana when former Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation at the end of March.

Cities, towns, and villages have until December 31 to opt-out of allowing dispensaries. If they don’t by that date, they’re in. And, according to the state, they can’t change their mind.

“It is a new business. It’s jobs. It’s going to be a business that’s well regulated,” said Burto.

West Carthage isn’t alone in its stance on marijuana. The town of Massena in St. Lawrence County is also planning to allow dispensaries.

“We thought we should not restrict ourselves from the tax benefits of a dispensary.” said Massena Town Supervisor Steven O’Shaugnessy.

The town did, however, opt-out of allowing on-site marijuana consumption establishments. O’Shaugnessy says it simply isn’t a service the town would want to be involved in right now.

“We’re not against buying it and taking it home or wherever, but we didn’t think this was an appropriate time to have on-site consumption,” he said.

The chair of the state’s Cannabis Control Board said in October the first adult-use dispensaries likely won’t be licensed until the spring of 2023.

