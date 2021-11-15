Advertisement

Work at Canton RR crossing creates delays, detours

They’re working on the railroad again in Canton and it’s creating lines of traffic.
They’re working on the railroad again in Canton and it’s creating lines of traffic.(WWNY)
By Keith Benman
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - They’re working on the railroad again in Canton and it’s creating lines of traffic.

CSX railroad is working on the Main Street crossing, blocking the main artery and truck route through town.

CSX did work on most Canton crossings in June.

The work on the Main Street crossing should run through Thursday. For now, motorists are dealing with it.

Most say delays and detours aren’t bad.

“Probably what? Two minutes? Then we turned and took a detour,” said Sara Perry, motorist.

“Not very far, a couple blocks is all,” said Frank Fisher, motorist.

“The big key is just really pay attention to the signage. Just follow the signage and we’ll get you through Canton – or by Canton – and on your way,” said James Santimaw, Canton police chief.

The biggest problem so far is with trucks.

Police want trucks to avoid Main Street almost entirely by taking the official detour around the village by way of Morley.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: Multi-vehicle I-81 crash, take caution or use detour
A Sandy Creek man has died after a two-car crash in Oswego County Sunday afternoon.
Two pass in fatal Mexico crash
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and...
8 dead from COVID, 89 infected at Connecticut nursing home
Carthage man faces DWI charges after late night traffic stop
Loaded concrete truck overturns, shuts down road for hours

Latest News

Rensselaer Falls garage fire
Man burned in Rensselaer Falls garage fire
COVID-19 Deaths
St. Lawrence County reports 2 new COVID deaths
Your Turn
Your Turn: feedback on prison closure, foster parents & CitiBus money
WWNY
Upcoming comedy show to raise money for IHC