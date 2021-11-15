Work at Canton RR crossing creates delays, detours

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - They’re working on the railroad again in Canton and it’s creating lines of traffic.

CSX railroad is working on the Main Street crossing, blocking the main artery and truck route through town.

CSX did work on most Canton crossings in June.

The work on the Main Street crossing should run through Thursday. For now, motorists are dealing with it.

Most say delays and detours aren’t bad.

“Probably what? Two minutes? Then we turned and took a detour,” said Sara Perry, motorist.

“Not very far, a couple blocks is all,” said Frank Fisher, motorist.

“The big key is just really pay attention to the signage. Just follow the signage and we’ll get you through Canton – or by Canton – and on your way,” said James Santimaw, Canton police chief.

The biggest problem so far is with trucks.

Police want trucks to avoid Main Street almost entirely by taking the official detour around the village by way of Morley.

