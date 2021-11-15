Your Turn: feedback on prison closure, foster parents & CitiBus money

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Most of your feedback is about the Ogdensburg Correctional Facility. The state announced the prison will close on March 10:

This is very sad news for the north country.

Bobbie Jo Thayer Sweeney

No need for prisons under this administration. No one is punished or pays for their crime anymore.

Sandy Given

What is our economy supposed to hinge on?

Bret Martin

It’s a waste of money and a drain on our economy.

Ashley Swanson

It wasn’t child abuse. That’s what the state now says about two foster parents after they were accused and their children taken away. However, Erica and Jamison Porter are still fighting to get their foster kids back:

And the sad thing is the kids are the ones being emotionally destroyed through all this!

Ruby Hess

They deserve these two kids back and to be reimbursed for money they spent fighting this since they were cleared!

Penny Wilson

The federal infrastructure bill will give Watertown just over $8 million for its CitiBus system:

I don’t think they need all that money.

Rose M Borowski Wyman

Electric buses, better wages, 7 days a week, more route options, sheltered bus stops. Wonderful news!

Shannon Leigh

