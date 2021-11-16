Advertisement

Academic All-Star: Kiara Weber

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Kiara Weber, a senior at Watertown High School.

Kiara is first in her class and is involved in the school’s audio/video club, volleyball team and National Honor Society.

She also participates in New Visions, a program for seniors interested in the healthcare field.

Kiara plans to pursue a career in speech pathology and has applied to a number of colleges.

Watch her interview above.

