Academic All-Star: Kiara Weber
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Kiara Weber, a senior at Watertown High School.
Kiara is first in her class and is involved in the school’s audio/video club, volleyball team and National Honor Society.
She also participates in New Visions, a program for seniors interested in the healthcare field.
Kiara plans to pursue a career in speech pathology and has applied to a number of colleges.
Watch her interview above.
