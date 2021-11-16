Advertisement

Arts All-Star: Katherine Yu

By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Katherine Yu took advantage of the pandemic lockdowns to broaden her horizons as a musician.

“I had the time to look into more types of music that maybe I’d heard of before or, like, seen fans of, but never actually go into it,” she said.

The Potsdam senior is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

She said her years studying violin and oboe will stay with her for the rest of her life.

“No matter what career I end up choosing, music will always be there,” she said.

Watch the video to hear her play and to learn more about her.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sandy Creek man has died after a two-car crash in Oswego County Sunday afternoon.
Two pass in fatal Mexico crash
Rensselaer Falls garage fire
Man burned in Rensselaer Falls garage fire
Recreational Marijuana
West Carthage allowing recreational marijuana sales
Election results
Olney still leads in Watertown race after absentee ballots counted
A tractor trailer wound up on its side and two people were taken to the hospital after a town...
Tractor-trailer flipped in Theresa crash

Latest News

Arts All-Star: Katherine Yu
Academic All-Star: Dylan Bissonette
Academic All-Star: Dylan Bissonette
Academic All-Star: Dylan Bissonette
Academic All-Star: Dylan Bissonette
Arts All-Star: Kristen Crump
Arts All-Star: Kristen Crump