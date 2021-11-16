Arts All-Star: Katherine Yu

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Katherine Yu took advantage of the pandemic lockdowns to broaden her horizons as a musician.

“I had the time to look into more types of music that maybe I’d heard of before or, like, seen fans of, but never actually go into it,” she said.

The Potsdam senior is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

She said her years studying violin and oboe will stay with her for the rest of her life.

“No matter what career I end up choosing, music will always be there,” she said.

Watch the video to hear her play and to learn more about her.

