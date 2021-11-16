Advertisement

Chilly, but with some sunshine

By Beth Hall
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s not going to be any warmer today than it was yesterday, but at least we’ll see some sunshine.

From yesterday’s gray dampness, we go to today’s partly sunny skies. Highs will reach around 40.

Yesterday’s rain and snow and this morning’s cold temperatures could make some roads, sidewalks, and parking areas slick.

Wednesday starts out cold like today. Early temperatures will be mostly in the 20s.

It will get warmer, though. It will also be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs will be around 50.

We’ll have showers and highs in the low 50s for Thursday.

There’s a 30 percent chance of snow on Friday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-50s.

It will be in the low 40s Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Saturday will be partly sunny, Sunday will be cloudy with a small chance of rain, and Monday will be cloudy with a chance of mixed precipitation.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sandy Creek man has died after a two-car crash in Oswego County Sunday afternoon.
Two pass in fatal Mexico crash
Rensselaer Falls garage fire
Man burned in Rensselaer Falls garage fire
Election results
Olney still leads in Watertown race after absentee ballots counted
Officer Mark Rine, a 14-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department, filed a resignation...
Tired of overtime, officer announces resignation on police radio
Recreational Marijuana
West Carthage allowing recreational marijuana sales

Latest News

7-day forecast
Tuesday morning weather
7
Chilly on your Tuesday
7
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Snow accumulating on the Tug Hill