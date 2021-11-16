Chilly, but with some sunshine

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s not going to be any warmer today than it was yesterday, but at least we’ll see some sunshine.

From yesterday’s gray dampness, we go to today’s partly sunny skies. Highs will reach around 40.

Yesterday’s rain and snow and this morning’s cold temperatures could make some roads, sidewalks, and parking areas slick.

Wednesday starts out cold like today. Early temperatures will be mostly in the 20s.

It will get warmer, though. It will also be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs will be around 50.

We’ll have showers and highs in the low 50s for Thursday.

There’s a 30 percent chance of snow on Friday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-50s.

It will be in the low 40s Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Saturday will be partly sunny, Sunday will be cloudy with a small chance of rain, and Monday will be cloudy with a chance of mixed precipitation.

