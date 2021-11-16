Christina Mary Connors, 73, of South Colton

Christina Mary Connors, age 73, formerly of Detroit, Michigan, and Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on 17 September, 2021 at Highland Nursing Home in Massena, New York. (Source: Funeral Home)

SOUTH COLTON, New York (WWNY) - “And who shall bind the infinite with an eternal band? To compass it with swaddling bands? and who shall cherish it With milk and honey? I see it smile, & I roll inward, & my voice is past.”

-- William Blake

Christina Mary Connors, age 73, formerly of Detroit, Michigan, and Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on 17 September, 2021 at Highland Nursing Home in Massena, New York. She was a devoted, supportive, and caring daughter, sister, mother, aunty, and friend.

Christina was born on 8 January, 1948 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Thomas Harold Connors of Paul Smiths, New York and the late Dana Lucille Connors of Nashville, Tennessee. She grew up in a loving and nurturing home and became a proud graduate of Fitzgerald High School in Warren, Michigan. She attended Western Michigan University after high school, and completed her bachelor’s degree at Oakland University (MI) in 1994 when she was 46 years old. Christina was a lifelong advocate of education, and her example deeply inspired her family in similar pursuits.

Among her many achievements, Christina was the most fulfilled by her two decades of work with the Saturn car company. She was hired soon after the founding of the company in Detroit, and moved to Spring Hill, Tennessee in 1990 to work at the newly-built factory there. She loved creating and contributing to the innovative corporate culture and benefitted greatly from the company’s ethos of continuing education for their team members. She counted her work with Saturn as some of the best years of her life.

A deep love of travel was instilled in Christina from an early age, and she had visited most of the United States with her family by the time she was a teenager. She passed her love of travel on to her own family, and she continued to visit new and exciting places throughout her life. She toured her ancestral homelands in the British Isles in 2009, and she was so charmed by a cruise to Alaska that she decided to return there the following year to work at Denali National Park. Christina also loved to travel for the food; but no matter where in the world she was, she loved chocolate and ice cream above all other foods!

For Christina, photography was both an inherent part of travel and a reason to travel. She was an accomplished amateur photographer with a painter’s eye for the colors, contrasts, and complexities of nature. She loved photographing the forbidding yet delicate desert landscape of the Southwestern United States as much as the exotic botanical curiosities and pleasure gardens at Chatsworth House in England. Christina also delighted in taking photos of family and friends at holidays and special occasions, the memories of which invigorated and supported her throughout her life.

Christina was intelligent, enthusiastic, bright, funny, and brave. She will be remembered affectionately by everyone whose life she touched. She is survived by her two sons, Michael Amrozowicz and Mathew Amrozowicz; and her sister, Dana Paullus. She also leaves behind beloved nieces and nephews and their families as well as cherished friends. She was predeceased by her father Harold, her mother Lucille, and her sister Virginia Haiser. Christina will be greatly missed.

