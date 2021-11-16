Advertisement

Christmas Classic Coming to Clayton Opera House

Movie Night is back, Thursday, November 189
A screening at the Clayton Opera House, Friday November 19
By Craig Thornton
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

See it on the big screen with everyone else who loves this enduring, hysterical classic.

It’s the final days before Christmas in early 1940s Cleveland, and 9-year-old Ralphie wants one thing from Santa Claus more than anything else: a Red Ryder Carbine Action Air Rifle. As he trudges through the snow to school, faces the neighborhood bully and visits a malevolent department store Santa Clause, Ralphie connives, conspires and campaigns for the most fabulous Christmas present ever in this heartwarming, hysterical and sweetly nostalgic holiday film. Based on stories by Jean Sheppard.

Movie starts at 7 pm, doors open at 6:30 pm only $5 a ticket.

