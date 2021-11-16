City of Watertown inks water deal with town of Pamelia

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown lawmakers have struck a deal with a neighboring town that’s looking to buy water from the city.

The city council approved the agreement with the town of Pamelia during a meeting Monday night.

The town will pay for 3,000 cubic feet of water per day regardless of how much it uses. Watertown officials say that would net the city more than $50,000 a year.

The deal came about because the town of Pamelia is consolidating its water districts into one central district and asked to draw from the city’s system.

Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith says negotiations started in June and both sides gain from the agreement.

“It was a tough negotiation, but my position was, there had to be a benefit to live in the city,” Smith said. “I think I made that pretty clear at all the meetings that some outside users shouldn’t be buying water for less than an inside user.”

The deal also calls for the town’s minimum payments to adjust annually to account for new users.

Council members also drove a downtown project one step forward by agreeing with an engineering firm on a new traffic light at the intersection of Arsenal and Arcade streets.

Watertown will pay Barton and Loguidice more than $43,000 for the work, which includes upgrading crosswalks and improving signage and pavement markings.

It’s expected to start next spring at the earliest.

