Clarence “Butch” C. Wood, 76, of Heuvelton

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Clarence “Butch” C. Wood age 76 of Heuvelton will be held on Thursday (Nov 18, 2021) at 5:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral with military honors and Pastor Floyd McCallum officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Hillcrest Cemetery in Heuvelton.

Calling hours will be held also on Thursday from 2:00pm until the time of the funeral. Butch passed away at his home on Friday evening (Nov 12, 2021) surrounded by his loving family which is right where he wanted to be.

Surviving is his wife Linda of Heuvelton; two daughters Michele Montroy & her husband Matthew of Heuvelton, Melanie Salazar & her husband Luis of Ogdensburg; step daughter Samantha Mehaffy and her boyfriend Mike Perrault of Canton; grandchildren Steven Montroy, Adam Montroy, Alex Wood & his wife Alysha, Allison Latimer and Austin Latimer; great grandchildren Alana & Teddy Wood; sisters Muriel Morley of Ogdensburg, Rita Rolfe and her husband Robert Perry of Ogdensburg, Mary Jane Gardner & her husband Francis of Massena; many nieces & nephews some of them being Cris Rishe, Jay & Rena Rolfe, Debbie Koekebacker; and lifelong friend Bob Martin.

Butch was predeceased by five sisters Ruby Irvine, Beverly Leonard, Patricia Camp, Sandra Allen & Elizabeth Jean Wood, a nephew Matthew Rolfe and a dear friend Paul Prebish.

Butch was born on April 9, 1945 in Ogdensburg, a son of the late Cecil & Myrtle (Lefebvre) Wood. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy where he was a track standout and team captain leading the team to two section 10 wins in 1961 & 1962 and broke Van Dusen records. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1963. He and his friend Mike Trumble enlisted in the military a month after hearing the news that J.F.K had been assassinated. He joined the United States Airforce from 1964 to 1968 and served 4 years active duty in Vietnam and was a very proud veteran.

He was married to Mary Sharland in 1966 which later ended in divorce. He later married his best friend and soulmate Linda Johnson on July 12, 1995. During his career he worked at Diamond National, General Motors and retired from Acco Brands as a fork lift operator. He was a member of the Cranberry Lake Fish & Game Club, and loved to fish on the Oswegatchie River and rarely missed opening night of walleye season. He also enjoyed hunting deer with riffle and bow, and was a gifted wood worker who often made cherished items for family & friends.

He was a man with a giving spirit, always loving to see the smile on children’s faces when he handed them a sucker or a paper airplane which he usually made while sitting in church listening to the sermon. He was known for making something out of nothing when it came to wood and rarely used a pattern for his projects. His girls and grandchildren were the light of his life along with family members that he cherished and loved to pick on.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Heuvelton Fire Department or the Lisbon Wesleyan Church. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

