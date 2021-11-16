Clifton-Fine could move into Harrisville clinic

TOWN OF DIANA, New York (WWNY) - A new hospital provider may be moving into the soon-to-be-vacant Lewis County Health System clinic in Harrisville.

Officials with Clifton-Fine Hospital in Star Lake say they’ve been in talks with the town of Diana supervisor since October about moving into the space.

This comes after the town sent a notice to Lewis County Health System last week saying it would not be renewing the lease agreement when it runs out December 31.

Clifton-Fine Hospital CEO Dierdra Sorrell says they are honored to be considered and understand the importance of this service in a rural area.

“We’re very small community focused and what we see here is similar to what we will see there in the struggles that people have with physically getting to care, transportation. So, those satellite primary care sites are vital,” she said.

Sorrell says a deal has not been finalized at this time.

