Advertisement

Clifton-Fine could move into Harrisville clinic

Harrisville Health Center clinic
Harrisville Health Center clinic(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF DIANA, New York (WWNY) - A new hospital provider may be moving into the soon-to-be-vacant Lewis County Health System clinic in Harrisville.

Officials with Clifton-Fine Hospital in Star Lake say they’ve been in talks with the town of Diana supervisor since October about moving into the space.

This comes after the town sent a notice to Lewis County Health System last week saying it would not be renewing the lease agreement when it runs out December 31.

Clifton-Fine Hospital CEO Dierdra Sorrell says they are honored to be considered and understand the importance of this service in a rural area.

“We’re very small community focused and what we see here is similar to what we will see there in the struggles that people have with physically getting to care, transportation. So, those satellite primary care sites are vital,” she said.

Sorrell says a deal has not been finalized at this time.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor trailer wound up on its side and two people were taken to the hospital after a town...
Tractor-trailer flipped in Theresa crash
A Sandy Creek man has died after a two-car crash in Oswego County Sunday afternoon.
Two pass in fatal Mexico crash
Rensselaer Falls garage fire
Man burned in Rensselaer Falls garage fire
Nicholas Monroe of Watertown faces an attempted murder charge in the alleged stabbing of a Fort...
Watertown man pleads not guilty to attempted murder
Recreational Marijuana
West Carthage allowing recreational marijuana sales

Latest News

Asian jumping worm
Invasive worm found in Jefferson County...and that’s not good
Fire
Man dies after his home is engulfed in fire
Mary Ann Klingler caught COVID-19 even though she was fully vaccinated
Fully-vaccinated woman gets COVID, still urges others to get the shot
Andrew Cuomo
NY ethics commission rescinds approval for Cuomo book deal