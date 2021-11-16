Dennis C. Gebo, 53, of Ogdensburg

Dennis C. Gebo, age 53 of Ogdensburg, went to be with the Lord on Friday (November 12, 2021) at the Centers at St. Camillus in Syracuse. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Dennis C. Gebo, age 53 of Ogdensburg, went to be with the Lord on Friday (November 12, 2021) at the Centers at St. Camillus in Syracuse. Denny has been a patient there following a stroke he suffered while riding his motor cycle and leaving him unable to rehabilitate. There will be no public funeral services. He will be entombed by his parents at Foxwood Memorial Park.

Surviving are his siblings David Gebo & his husband Ryan and Jeanne Gebo & her wife Rhonda all of Houston, TX; Aunt Susan English and her companion John VanSchaick of Hammond; special friends Latitia Hamilton, Dave Fiacco, James Harris, James Paquette and many others.

Denny was born on November 20, 1967 in Ogdensburg, a son of the late Earl & Gloria (McPherson) Gebo. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy, and was employed at First Student as a bus driver for 17 years. He was very proud of his job, and enjoyed his students and taking teams to away sporting events. He also worked at the Ogdensburg Journal, Sears and Fox & Murray Medical Transport during his career.

Memorial contributions can be made to Jerry’s Run for Cancer, c/o of Jay Carter, President, 3788 County Route 6, Hammond, NY 13646. The family would like to thank Denny’s friends for their support, cards and well wishes. He will be missed by a lot of people. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

