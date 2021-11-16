Advertisement

Indian River project spending increase up for vote

Indian River Central School District capital project
Indian River Central School District capital project(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Voting is noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday for voters to decide whether to let the Indian River school district spend $25 million more for a capital project.

The public voted in 2019 to approve a $41 million project to improve infrastructure at all the schools.

The pandemic, district officials say, drove up the cost of the project because of higher material and labor costs.

Officials say because of state aid, the additional spending won’t increase property taxes, but the district needs public approval for the increase.

Voting is at the district office.

