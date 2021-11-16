Advertisement

Leo Wilson steps down as Lyme basketball coach

By Mel Busler
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:14 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - A longtime coach at Lyme has decided to hang up his whistle.

Leo Wilson was a big part of the Lyme boys basketball program, having coached varsity for 20 years,

The bulk of those seasons have been since 2005. Now he has decided to step away.

Basketball has been a big part of Leo Wilson’s life.

The one scene that sticks out for me when I think of Leo Wilson’s coaching was when he shared Lyme’s Section III title in 2019 at the Carrier Dome with his son, Isaiah.

He’s not going to be completely out of the sport. He says he’s going to be helping out with Imaculate Heart’s program two or three days a week.

With 230 career wins and a number of league and playoff titles, Leo Wilson will be a good man to have for advice.

