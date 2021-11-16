Advertisement

Man accused of fleeing from traffic stop

St. Lawrence County Sheriff
St. Lawrence County Sheriff(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:05 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Rensselaer Falls man was arrested after he allegedly fled when authorities tried to pull his car over.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 37-year-old James Petrie fled the scene when they tried to stop him on County Route 14 in the town of Canton in early September.

Deputies say they found him later and charged him with third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer and several traffic violations.

He was arraigned in Canton town court and released on his own recognizance.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sandy Creek man has died after a two-car crash in Oswego County Sunday afternoon.
Two pass in fatal Mexico crash
Rensselaer Falls garage fire
Man burned in Rensselaer Falls garage fire
Election results
Olney still leads in Watertown race after absentee ballots counted
Officer Mark Rine, a 14-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department, filed a resignation...
Tired of overtime, officer announces resignation on police radio
Recreational Marijuana
West Carthage allowing recreational marijuana sales

Latest News

Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Leray Street
Town of Pamelia water tower
City of Watertown inks water deal with town of Pamelia
Tractor- trailer flipped in Theresa crash
A tractor trailer wound up on its side and two people were taken to the hospital after a town...
Tractor-trailer flipped in Theresa crash