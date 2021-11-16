Man accused of fleeing from traffic stop

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Rensselaer Falls man was arrested after he allegedly fled when authorities tried to pull his car over.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 37-year-old James Petrie fled the scene when they tried to stop him on County Route 14 in the town of Canton in early September.

Deputies say they found him later and charged him with third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer and several traffic violations.

He was arraigned in Canton town court and released on his own recognizance.

