Advertisement

Man dies after his home is engulfed in fire

Fire
Fire(MGN)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A man is dead after his St. Lawrence County home went up in flames Tuesday afternoon. That’s according to Matthew Denner, St. Lawrence County Emergency Services director.

Firefighters were called to the home on County Route 6, which is also known as Black Lake Road, in the town of Morristown at 4:30 p.m.

Denner tells 7 News a neighbor saw the house engulfed in flames and called 911.

Volunteers responding to the scene found the man’s body inside the house.

According to Denner, the fire is now under control. County fire investigators have been called in.

7 News has a crew on the scene and we’ll have more coverage on our newscasts Tuesday night at 10 and 11.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor trailer wound up on its side and two people were taken to the hospital after a town...
Tractor-trailer flipped in Theresa crash
A Sandy Creek man has died after a two-car crash in Oswego County Sunday afternoon.
Two pass in fatal Mexico crash
Rensselaer Falls garage fire
Man burned in Rensselaer Falls garage fire
Nicholas Monroe of Watertown faces an attempted murder charge in the alleged stabbing of a Fort...
Watertown man pleads not guilty to attempted murder
Recreational Marijuana
West Carthage allowing recreational marijuana sales

Latest News

Asian jumping worm
Invasive worm found in Jefferson County...and that’s not good
Harrisville Health Center clinic
Clifton-Fine could move into Harrisville clinic
Mary Ann Klingler caught COVID-19 even though she was fully vaccinated
Fully-vaccinated woman gets COVID, still urges others to get the shot
Andrew Cuomo
NY ethics commission rescinds approval for Cuomo book deal