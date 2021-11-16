Man dies after his home is engulfed in fire

TOWN OF MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A man is dead after his St. Lawrence County home went up in flames Tuesday afternoon. That’s according to Matthew Denner, St. Lawrence County Emergency Services director.

Firefighters were called to the home on County Route 6, which is also known as Black Lake Road, in the town of Morristown at 4:30 p.m.

Denner tells 7 News a neighbor saw the house engulfed in flames and called 911.

Volunteers responding to the scene found the man’s body inside the house.

According to Denner, the fire is now under control. County fire investigators have been called in.

