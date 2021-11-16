Advertisement

NY ethics commission rescinds approval for Cuomo book deal

Andrew Cuomo
Andrew Cuomo(Seth Wenig | AP / Seth Wenig)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Members of New York’s ethics commission have voted overwhelmingly to rescind approval of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s $5.1 million book deal.

In July 2020, commission staff granted approval of Cuomo’s deal for “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

At the time, his special council told the ethics commission he would write the book “entirely on his own time.”

But Cuomo has since acknowledged that state employees “volunteered” with tasks including editing the manuscript. Commissioners have said they want to claw back at least some of the book deal proceeds.

Cuomo’s spokesperson called the commission’s vote politically motivated.

