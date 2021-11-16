Patricia D. Pratt, 78, of Ogdensburg

Patricia D. Pratt, age 78, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 15, 2021, following a brief illness at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Patricia D. Pratt, age 78, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 15, 2021, following a brief illness at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. She was surrounded by several of her children

Patricia was born on August 26, 1943, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Vincent and Margaret (Reed) O’Brien. She attended Heuvelton Central School and later Mater Dei College, graduating with her Associates degree in Criminal Justice. Patricia married Donald E. Pratt in October of 1960. Together, they raised a family of nine children. Patricia was employed by various agencies over the years. She was proud of her work at the Pet Therapy Youth Program/Companion’s Home, where she was a counselor for troubled youth. Patricia was deeply committed to her pro bono work as an education advocate for children and their parents in NY State and around the country. She worked tirelessly to ensure that every family that sought her assistance was granted their rights to a quality education in accordance with the law. With her work, Patricia undoubtedly singlehandedly changed the trajectory of many lives with her knowledge and expertise in educational mandates. Patricia always referred to herself as a “straight shooter,” and that she was. She was a strong advocate for those who needed a soft place to land.

Patricia was a congregant of St. Mary’s Church. She was a devoted fan of sports. Patricia was on the sidelines of high school sports. A committed fan of pro football and the baseball world series. Anyone who knew Pat, knows she was an avid fan of NASCAR racing. You also knew you’d get “the look” if there was not absolute silence in the room when she was watching the race. Patricia had a passion for animals from an early age. She fondly recounts her days growing up near Kendrew Corners and the animals on the family farm. She enjoyed the companionship and unconditional love of her pets left behind – Billy-Bob, Cudo, Taz, Spotter, and Roxy. They will miss her company terribly. Patricia was predeceased by her parents, an infant brother, Donald Joseph and infant grandson, Laurence Donald, born too soon. She is survived by her husband, Donald and their children, Lisa (Richard) Adams, Michael Pratt, Paul (Angela) Pratt, John Pratt, Bryan (Tina) Pratt, Donald (Miriam) Pratt, Robin (Rafael) Grullon, Chris (Consuelo) Pratt, and Susan (Troy) Joanette; twenty-two grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren. Pat had a keen sense of humor and mischievous streak which she imparted on her shenanigans and antics on her grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family respectfully asks that in lieu of flowers, you consider a donation to honor Patricia to St. Lawrence Valley S.P.C.A, PO BOX 594, Ogdensburg, NY 13669, or your local animal shelter. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 10:00AM at Notre Dame Church. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

