Peter Lynn Cross, 62, of Watertown

Peter Lynn Cross, 62, child of Josephine (Peggy) Sprague and Norman Frederick Cross, born on June 20, 1959, in Adams, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Peter Lynn Cross, 62, child of Josephine (Peggy) Sprague and Norman Frederick Cross, born on June 20, 1959, in Adams, NY.

Peter grew up an old “hippie” if you’d say, he spent a short amount of time in the service, grew up, was a great father to his firstborn children whom he loved til the day he died, no matter what, his children grew up, and he finally found his ‘LOVE OF A LIFETIME’ named Barbara Haskins. Their love was like no other, nothing could break that. He had finally found someone that loved all of him and all his flaws.

They found out they were pregnant and during the delivery, a baby girl, Peter yelled, “It’s a KYLESHIA”. They rebuilt their life as parents on the Carter Street Rd., in LaFargeville, NY. They had an overall happy middle-class life. They helped raise their grandchild, David Sprague, who was like a child to them, and tried everything to give him a good life, which they succeeded.

He lost Barbara in 2010 and never really recovered from the loss, but he stayed strong! He then moved to Watertown, NY, with his daughter, Kyleshia, where she found the ‘LOVE OF A LIFETIME’ and had their daughter, Chevelle Ivory, that day was one of Peter’s best days. Seeing that little baby girl, he was the proudest and ever since that day, him and Chevelle have been inseparable. That love is unconditional. Peter was Chevelle’s “Baba” and nobody was better at it than him. They hung out almost every single day and they were best friends. He will be missed so much and he is survived by his first-born children, Amber, Amy, Tia, Amanda (passed), and Justin. And all of their children, his sister, Cathy, cousins, Morris and Patrick Monica, and the rest of that side of the family, including great-grandchildren, step-children, Trina, Ivan (Poog), and Christina. He is also survived by his son-in-law, Erik Massey, who he called “crazy man”, his daughter, Kyleshia Cross, his best friend in the whole world, Chevelle Ivory Massey.

Services will be held at a late date.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.