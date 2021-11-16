Advertisement

Peter Lynn Cross, 62, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Peter Lynn Cross, 62, child of Josephine (Peggy) Sprague and Norman Frederick Cross, born on...
Peter Lynn Cross, 62, child of Josephine (Peggy) Sprague and Norman Frederick Cross, born on June 20, 1959, in Adams, NY.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Peter Lynn Cross, 62, child of Josephine (Peggy) Sprague and Norman Frederick Cross, born on June 20, 1959, in Adams, NY.

Peter grew up an old “hippie” if you’d say, he spent a short amount of time in the service, grew up, was a great father to his firstborn children whom he loved til the day he died, no matter what, his children grew up, and he finally found his ‘LOVE OF A LIFETIME’ named Barbara Haskins. Their love was like no other, nothing could break that. He had finally found someone that loved all of him and all his flaws.

They found out they were pregnant and during the delivery, a baby girl, Peter yelled, “It’s a KYLESHIA”. They rebuilt their life as parents on the Carter Street Rd., in LaFargeville, NY. They had an overall happy middle-class life. They helped raise their grandchild, David Sprague, who was like a child to them, and tried everything to give him a good life, which they succeeded.

He lost Barbara in 2010 and never really recovered from the loss, but he stayed strong! He then moved to Watertown, NY, with his daughter, Kyleshia, where she found the ‘LOVE OF A LIFETIME’ and had their daughter, Chevelle Ivory, that day was one of Peter’s best days. Seeing that little baby girl, he was the proudest and ever since that day, him and Chevelle have been inseparable. That love is unconditional. Peter was Chevelle’s “Baba” and nobody was better at it than him. They hung out almost every single day and they were best friends. He will be missed so much and he is survived by his first-born children, Amber, Amy, Tia, Amanda (passed), and Justin. And all of their children, his sister, Cathy, cousins, Morris and Patrick Monica, and the rest of that side of the family, including great-grandchildren, step-children, Trina, Ivan (Poog), and Christina. He is also survived by his son-in-law, Erik Massey, who he called “crazy man”, his daughter, Kyleshia Cross, his best friend in the whole world, Chevelle Ivory Massey.

Services will be held at a late date.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Patricia D. Pratt, age 78, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 15,...
Patricia D. Pratt, 78, of Ogdensburg
Mary Ann Klingler caught COVID-19 even though she was fully vaccinated
Fully-vaccinated woman gets COVID, still urges others to get the shot
Anna Margie Widrick, 80, of NYS Route 812, Croghan, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021 at...
Anna Margie Widrick, 80, of Croghan
Christina Mary Connors, age 73, formerly of Detroit, Michigan, and Spring Hill, Tennessee,...
Christina Mary Connors, 73, of South Colton

Obituaries

June T. Walker, 92, of Elm Street, Cape Vincent Community Servant since 1961, passed away on...
June T. Walker, 92, of Cape Vincent
Sandra Padden, age 72, of Ogdensburg, NY and formerly of Baldwinsville, NY, passed away on...
Sandra Padden, 72, of Ogdensburg
Andrew Cuomo
NY ethics commission rescinds approval for Cuomo book deal
Roy Earl J. Beirman, 30, Hycliff Drive, Watertown, passed away November 11, 2021.
Roy Earl J. Beirman, 30, of Watertown
Butch passed away at his home on Friday evening (Nov 12, 2021) surrounded by his loving family...
Clarence “Butch” C. Wood, 76, of Heuvelton
Dennis C. Gebo, age 53 of Ogdensburg, went to be with the Lord on Friday (November 12, 2021) at...
Dennis C. Gebo, 53, of Ogdensburg