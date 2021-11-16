Advertisement

Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door

Police say when the mother of an 8-month-old made a left-hand turn at a busy intersection, her...
Police say when the mother of an 8-month-old made a left-hand turn at a busy intersection, her rear passenger door came open and the infant fell out. Another car then ran over and killed the child.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVING, Texas (Gray News) - Texas police are seeking information from the public after a rear passenger door opened on a car making a left turn, dumping an 8-month-old baby in front of another car that ran over and killed the child.

Irving police say the incident happened about 10:30 a.m. Sunday at a busy intersection. When the infant’s mother made a left-hand turn, the rear passenger door came open and the infant fell out, according to police spokesman Officer Robert Reeves.

A vehicle either behind or next to the mother’s car then ran over the infant.

Reeves says a witness to the incident told police they at first thought a baby doll had fallen out of the vehicle but soon realized it was a child. That person stopped and rendered aid, but the baby died.

The child’s mother also stopped immediately, but the vehicle that ran over her child kept going. Reeves says the other driver might not have been aware they ran over the baby.

Police are looking to identify that driver. Since they believe the driver is unaware of what happened, no criminal charges are expected.

In addition to the 8-month-old, there were three other children, ages 6, 3 and 2, in the car at the time. None of the children were secured in a safety seat, despite two car seats being in the vehicle, Reeves says.

The infant’s mother could face charges, but none have been filed yet, as police continue to investigate how the incident happened.

Reeves urged anyone who thinks they might have run over something at that time and place or anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Child Protective Services is also investigating.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

A Sandy Creek man has died after a two-car crash in Oswego County Sunday afternoon.
Two pass in fatal Mexico crash
Rensselaer Falls garage fire
Man burned in Rensselaer Falls garage fire
Election results
Olney still leads in Watertown race after absentee ballots counted
Officer Mark Rine, a 14-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department, filed a resignation...
Tired of overtime, officer announces resignation on police radio
Recreational Marijuana
West Carthage allowing recreational marijuana sales

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about his domestic agenda from the East Room of the White House in...
Biden to push infrastructure deal at ‘broken-down’ bridge in NH
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man accused of fleeing from traffic stop
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Leray Street
Town of Pamelia water tower
City of Watertown inks water deal with town of Pamelia
In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, Vanessa Bryant speaks during a celebration of life for her...
Judge: Kobe Bryant’s widow must turn over therapy records